LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding promotion of four officers from BS-20 to BS-21 on Friday. Those promoted include Secretary Regulations Dr. Saleh Tahir, Member Board of Revenue Salim Hussain, Secretary Environment Protection Department Salma Ejaz and Chairman Punjab Liquidation Board Huamyun Mazhar.
