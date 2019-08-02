close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Promoted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding promotion of four officers from BS-20 to BS-21 on Friday. Those promoted include Secretary Regulations Dr. Saleh Tahir, Member Board of Revenue Salim Hussain, Secretary Environment Protection Department Salma Ejaz and Chairman Punjab Liquidation Board Huamyun Mazhar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan