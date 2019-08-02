Workshop on e-portfolio

LAHORE: A workshop on e-portfolio was held at University of Education (UoE) here on Friday. According to a press release, Dr John Achrazoglou from University of Iowa, USA, conducted the workshop. A large number of students from Department of English attended the event and termed it helpful in developing their own e-portfolio for upcoming professional life.

Dr John Achrazoglou discussed many useful websites helpful in building up e-portfolio and students tried developing their own e-portfolios. He also guided the students about the layout of a good e-portfolio, e-portfolio design, content, types, importance and its characteristics. UoE Township Campus, Acting Principal Dr Ahsan Bashir expressed the hope that the students would benefit from the workshop.