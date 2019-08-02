close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Punjab minister seeks medical equipment working details

National

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all Medical Superintendents of public sector hospitals of the province to send her details about the performance of the bio-medical equipments of their respective hospitals. She said that the out of order machinery would be removed immediately from government hospitals. MRI, Ultrasound and other machinery should be repaired to provide relief to the patients. She said the departments concerned should prepare the list for procuring new machinery in the schemes of annual development budget.

