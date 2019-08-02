National Nursing Strategy to be fine-tuned for implementation

Islamabad: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza advised the Pakistan Nursing Council to have deliberations on the newly-framed National Nursing Strategy and devise ways for its implementation. He directed that a workshop of all Provincial Nursing Directors be held immediately in order to create consensus among provinces for utilising of funding approved in PC-I.

Dr Zafar expressed these views during a meeting wherein he congratulated the newly-elected President of Pakistan Nursing Council Afshan Nazly and Vice President Hassan Kasi amidst hopes that under the nursing profession will flourish under their leadership and all outstanding problems will speedily be resolved. He also assured that the post of Nursing Advisor shall be created very soon in consultation with National Health Reforms Taskforce to fill the gap.

“The year 2019 has been declared as year of Nursing and Midwifery, reflecting strong national resolve to take this important sector forward. Nursing has been suffering from sheer neglect since the last 70 years. Uplifting the profession is in line with the PM’s vision to transform the health sector,” Dr Zafar said. He assured absolute support of the federal government to ensure the 6 Cs i.e., care, compassion, courage, communication, commitment and competence.