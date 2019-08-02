NAB gives possession letters of Rs250 million to housing scam victims

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday distributed possession letters of developed plots among affectees of a housing society scam. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), NAB Lahore Khaleequz Zaman and Director Investigation, Muhammad Rafi graced the occasion as chief guests in which 65 affectees of the housing society received possession letters amounting to Rs250 million. Addressing the participants, Khaleequz Zaman said the owners and administrators of housing society enjoyed only conditional bail and if they failed to fulfill the promises they might face the music.