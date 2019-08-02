close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Opening ceremony of Gurdwara Choa Sahib held

National

LAHORE: The opening ceremony of Gurdwara Choa Sahib was held in Jhelum. Dr Amir Ahmed, ETPB chairman, was the chief guest of the ceremony. Sardar Satwant Singh, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president, along with others lauded the government for taking historic initiative of opening this historical Gurdwara associated with Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji after 70 years. He said that the Sikh community of the world was indebted to Prime Minister Imran Khan for all he had done for the community.

