Sat Aug 03, 2019
Sabah
August 3, 2019

Better for Bizenjo to accept defeat, says Khattak

Top Story

August 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has termed Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks about head of a national institution as baseless. In a statement on Friday, he said it is better for Mir Hasil Bizenjo to accept his defeat in the no-confidence resolution against the Senate chairmanthan levelling such unfounded allegations. The minister said Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s statement does not reflect his political wisdom and maturity.

