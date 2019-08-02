Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: The News inadvertently published the news about the death of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan and carried his picture in Thursday’s issue. The name and picture should have been of classical singer Ustad Hameed Ali Khan, who has died.

Hameed Ali Khan was living in Hyderabad, while Hamid Ali Khan lives in Lahore. The error is regretted. Meanwhile, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan issued a statement on Friday and quoted from Indian song ‘Abhi Zinda Hoon To Jee Leney Do’ (Let me live since I am alive). Wali Hamid, son of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, said Alhamdo Lillah his father is in good health.