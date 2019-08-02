NAB chief welcomes State of Medina concept in governance

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that Uswa-e-Husna is a perfect path for every Muslim and concept of State of Medina is happily welcomed in the governance. Speaking at Sweet Homes in Islamabad he expressed that children of Pakistan Sweet Homes will illuminate the name of the country. Javed Iqbal asserted that hopes of the nation are tied to the children and youth. He offered the children to visit the NAB office.