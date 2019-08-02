Opposition asked to accept defeat in Senate

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said the opposition parties should accept their defeat after the failure of their no-trust motion against the Senate chairman.

The minister said they should not hold others responsible for the defeat as it was result of their own corruption. In a statement issued here, Aslam Iqbal said sensible senators used their right of franchise according to their conscience.

He said the opposition who made tall claims before the motion should accept reality as well. He said that Sadiq Sanjrani had been running the House in an efficient manner that was why senators expressed their full confidence in him.