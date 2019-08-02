FBR unearths tax evasion by restaurants, bakeries

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to more than 200 key restaurants and bakeries in the metropolis, seeking details to verify their compliance with the laws to file tax returns and wealth statements, sources said on Friday.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO-II), Karachi, issued notices to 214 restaurants and bakeries, directing them to provide details of sales and income tax returns. Sources said the broadening of tax base unit of RTO-II Karachi identified hundreds of restaurants and bakers, which have huge turnover, but they are not paying income tax.