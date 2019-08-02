Three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan district attack

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the security forces were martyred and another was injured in an attack in Razmak in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that a checkpost of the security forces was attacked in Razmak in which three soldiers were martyred. The attack was carried out on the Malkan checkpost.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Abdul Jabbar and sepoys Asif and Nizamuddin. One soldier, Mohammad Ismail, was injured in the attack.