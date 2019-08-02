close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Olesen facing probe over alleged assault on flight

August 3, 2019

LONDON: Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen is being investigated by police after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a transatlantic flight.

Olesen, who beat three-time major winner Jordan Spieth on his Ryder Cup debut last year in Europe’s triumph over the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, was returning from the WGC St Jude Invitational.

After writing on social media about his disappointment with a final round of 75 which left him in a tie for 27th, the 29-year-old took a flight from Nashville to London on Sunday evening, during which time the alleged incident occurred.

Police were waiting for the five-time European Tour winner when the aircraft landed at Heathrow on Monday morning. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Monday, 29 July, officers based at Heathrow Airport arrested a 29-year-old man on an inbound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew. He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.”

Olesen’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A European Tour spokesperson said: “This is an active police matter and therefore we have no comment.”

