Bernal, Alaphilippe to lock horns in San Sebastian

MADRID: Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will go wheel to wheel again with Julian Alaphilippe today (Saturday) as the two stand-out performers from this year’s race meet in the one-day San Sebastian Classic.

The 22-year-old Colombian overhauled Alaphilippe, who had held the yellow jersey for 14 stages, in the Alps and held on to win his first Grand Tour. “We’re excited to be returning to @dklasikoa on Saturday with a strong lineup for the tough one day race,” tweeted Bernal’s team Ineos.

Bernal will not have happy memories of San Sebastian after crashing last year 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) from the finish, suffering serious facial trauma and a blow to the head which sidelined him for two months.

Whether the 22-year-old will fight for victory remains to be seen. He has raced in several small events every day since winning the Tour in Paris on Sunday, including a win at the Criterium de Acht van Chaam in the Netherlands on Wednesday.