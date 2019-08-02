Hamid says Indian players have an edge in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Former Davis Cup star Hamid-ul-Haq believes Indian team aspirants Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran are better than Pakistani players as they are engaged in international tournaments year round.

Shedding light on the Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie on September 14-15, he said: “India has a developed tennis system, therefore they have been producing good players over the time,” he said, and added Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna are ranked in the top fifty when it comes to doubles.

India has won six Davis Cup ties against Pakistan in 1962, 1963, 1964, 1970, 1973 and 2006. He said: “At our times Davis Cup camps were long-term and junior players were attached with seniors to become skilled in the game.”

Pakistan finished 6th out of seven in the Fed Cup qualifying and came 13th out of 16 teams in the Davis Cup Junior, he said. He also said International Tennis Federation (ITF) has a very strict policy if any team fails or declines to go for the tie, then it is fined and banned from international tournaments.

“Hong Kong was fined and barred from international tournaments when it declined to visit Pakistan for the tie in 2017,” he said. “Now the players don’t bother to come in camps which are the reasons they do not excel in the game,” he said.

He also worried about the future of Pakistan tennis which he thought would be in “doldrums” after Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi call time on their careers. He said it is the outcome of Pakistan Tennis Federation’s (PTF) “poor policies” over the years.

Hamid, a Pride of Performance award recipient, said the PTF is “not investing the way it should” on junior players which resulted in no replacements for Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq for the future. However, he said Abid Ali is a good player but investment needs to be done on him.

He said it seemed some advisers to the PTF president were misguiding him, which had resulted in the downfall of the game. Hamid said he as a coach made Pakistan won four Davis Cups but parted ways with the PTF just because of the same reason.“PTF has never given cash rewards to junior players of the Davis Cup team,” he claimed.