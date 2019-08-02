Registration fees

I would like to bring a matter to the attention of the Pakistan Engineering Council. Registration of a firm with the PEC involves the firm giving proof of the engineers employed by that firm. We have been receiving multiple messages from PEC member engineers where firms are saying that their PEC registration number is required from firms for their registration which they must pay for. Some text messages even quote a price the firm is willing to pay. Such behaviour is surely counter-productive to the rationale of PEC registration requirements. This matter needs the urgent attention of this esteemed body as such activities could tarnish the image of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Jawwad Zaki

Islamabad