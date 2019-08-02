Language, please

In various columns, blogs and other kinds of commentary analysts, social observers, writers and others familiar with Pakistan are pointing to the increasing use of abusive language primarily over social media. They have given multiple examples of extremely abusive language used against women, including mothers and sisters of individuals they are attacking. Female politicians have also been subjected to similar abuse, some of it at least coming from accounts on Twitter and other forums. This new trend of abusive language has been spreading rapidly. There is a danger it will simply become a part of the political norm in our country. This is surely not desirable.

We would like to assume that the senior leadership of major political parties is doing all they can to dissuade followers from using it as in the end it discredits the party even more than the victim. It also reflects the misogynist mindset which has increasingly

crept into our public sphere with distasteful jokes consistently made about the political opposition and also others in influential places. Unfortunately, we have seen over the past few years that many political leaders seem to enjoy using provocative language against

their opponents.

What we need is to build an environment of tolerance and mutual respect in all places. Abusing women does not help anyone. There are prominent politicians who have been guilty of this both in the past and in the present. Their political leaders need to take heed. There needs to be a check on the sort of political culture we are creating. The knowledge that young people, teenagers and even children are absorbing this language and the thoughts that lie behind it is disquieting. Yes, there is debate and criticism in all democracies. It however needs to be conducted with some decorum and some sense of mutual respect so that people can hold political leaders as persons to be respected rather than as individuals who stoop to very low levels in attempts to damage their opponents.