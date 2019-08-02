Water not oil

It’s Mother Earth’s battle cry inspired by the world’s dire climate crisis that has been sung by many for years yet still hasn’t yet resolutely been taken up by the world as a whole. So the cry remains: what ultimately is more important: Water or Oil?

The human world is starved for both. But which of the two will ensure the ultimate survival of life on this tiny orb commonly called the Blue Planet? The dilemma of modern human civilization and plight of our Mother Earth are one and the same. The lack of water eventually will kill both, while the abundance of oil eventually will also kill them both.

There’s a very real, simple reason why every aspect of the planet’s corporate world order – and especially its corporate mainstream press, governmental bodies, political parties and energy sectors – refuse to truthfully air what underlies such a climate crisis in the first place, and what actually would have to be done – not by the year 2030, 2040, 2050 or 2100 – but Now, Today – to lower the world’s toxic emissions that are inexorably creating ever-greater planetary climate change imbalances.

Too many elitists and liars simply exist among the corporate press, its political realms and unsustainable energy sectors. They’re all part of a closed system mentality involved in the conspiracy of an entire civilization’s refusal to resolutely address the current magnitude of the climate crisis in the world. For a multitude of political, economic, financial and ideological reasons few will ever state for the record the magnitude of this crisis, because the basic problem lies in the fact that nothing really ever will work short of a complete revamp of modern human civilization.

But the handful of global power elites at the top of the world’s heap who control everything like the current set up just the way it is, thank you very much: all the constant wars, unequal distribution of wealth, rigged elections, carte blanche control of all the monies and straight jacket on everything else. Real change can only come about once indigenous and non-indigenous peoples collectively begin to work together to pool their ancient knowledge and wisdoms to address a world that’s out of control and continues to run amok.

Yet the disinterest and contempt shown by society’s gatekeepers of consciousness to those indigenous and non-indigenous people who do make the attempt to speak truth to power about the causes and solutions to these crises too often receives in response the same deathly sound of silence as that which comes from the grave. Massive scar tissue can be seen on the heads, hearts, minds and bodies of all those who have ever tried or continue to persist in beating themselves against this unresponsive stone wall. This is the nub of the real crisis that exists within the modern world’s many closed systems.

As a result, deep, unresolved, free-floating anxiety continues to everywhere exists about so many related pressing issues: the election of authoritarian-dictatorial leaders in whatever upcoming future national elections; what some meekly call climate change, yet others deem a crisis that threatens the very continuation of life for all human and non-human species; not to mention a wide range of violated historical promises made to indigenous, aboriginal peoples to honour and respect their unique contributions to world society, as well as; the many similarly violated historical false promises that have been made by governments to non-indigenous peoples to show their citizenry that a concerted move is indeed being made to bring about the many possible creative, innovative changes that can already be realized in the near and distant future for a petroleum-free, lower emission way of life:

Yet all such promises are patently false ones and impossible to accomplish when, for instance, the world’s masses are constantly bombarded by pop-culture celebrities and society notables who demonstrably flaunt, 365 days of the year, 24/7: on every TV drama or commercial on every channel, especially during every major sporting and cultural event, or during every pre-show in every movie theatre; while heralded, as well, in every newspaper and popular lifestyle magazine; the need to buy ever-bigger, flashier, gas-guzzling automobiles and petrol-fueled products.

Every day, as well, ever more gigantic cruise ships and cargo ships, poorly-regulated and unnoticed, ply the oceans of the world, each equivalent to hundreds of thousands of polluting vehicles on land, that silently poison the air and seas, killing all manner of denizens of both the earth and the deep. Such realities make a mockery of what all the children, as tomorrow’s future citizens of the world; are absurdly told what to believe it means to live ‘The Good Life’.

Ever since those early days of the Paris Accord Agreement it’s clear the world at large is far too embedded in its old petroleum-fixated way of life to make any significant changes beyond the half-hearted, piece meal, lip service changes that thus far have been made to dramatically change the direction human civilization continues to take. The modern world is just too deeply hooked on The Black Crude Sludge that represents the decayed detritus of a prehistoric past that existed long before humans were even on the planet.

But if the gate-keepers of the human world truly had the will to do it, and decided to make the necessary sweeping changes required to address the existing climate crisis, it could literally be done almost over-night. Once they’d put their best and brightest minds to the task, they could mobilize the world’s resources to re-tool its entire industrial might as it once did to meet the dire threats posed by WWII, or likewise when the challenge was accepted to put a man on the moon in ten short years.

As daunting as the challenge now may seem to make the monumental corrective measures needed to reshape and redefine modern human civilization’s entire raison d’être to address these severe planetary climate imbalances, it isn’t impossible. It could be done again. If the collective will was there among the world’s all-powerful gatekeepers among such organizations as: the Bilderberg Group; World Economic Forum; The Forum of Young Global Leaders, Council of Thirty, Trilateral Commission, European Round Table of Industrialists and; the Atlantic Council it could be as easy as flipping a light switch.

Were an emergency meeting of all the best and brightest in these key organizations to be held, the same truthful, sober, creative dialogue that addressed World War II or the Space Age could also come up with the same kind of immediate, dramatic, creative, workable solutions so desperately needed to finally bring about a true reconciliation with the earth – Our Mother Earth.

But to get the world’s titans and their juggernaut to move so much as even a few degrees to avoid the fatal calamity that lies ahead, though it may seem all but impossible, must be done or passively wait until whatever calamity will happen, finally happens, which it will to be sure.

Until that moment of conscious critical mass of will power and undeterred focus occurs, humanity’s modern civilization will continue to whistle in the dark, espousing whatever hypocritial doublespeak, applying whatever band aids to wherever the hurt is greatest while paying lip service to all the rest; hoping in the meantime that some monster asteroid, packing the wallop of 50 or 100 nuclear bombs, doesn’t suddenly just appear out-of-the-blue, from the blinding direction of the sun, and smack into our Blue Planet, instantly changing the whole reality of life on the planet whether we like it or not.

Excerpted from: ‘Water Not Oil: Battle

Cry Of The Blue Planet’.

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org