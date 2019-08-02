PM’s aide says proof of transfers to Maryam worth millions unearthed

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has claimed that five telegraphic transactions (TTs) worth millions have been unearthed in the name of Maryam Nawaz from Hill Metals Establishment.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said all details of the TTs have been forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce them as “additional documentary evidence” in the Hill Metals reference pending before the accountability court.

He said: “Almost 85 per cent of the declared profits of the Hill Metals Establishment went to Nawaz Sharif, out of which 80 to 85 per cent was given to Maryam Safdar as a gift.”The PM’s aide said these TTs were meant for investment purposes as per the Form ‘R’, signed by Maryam Nawaz, and “there was no mention of these transactions in her tax returns”.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif and his sons could not provide the money trail of setting up Hill Metals Establishment, adding the joint investigation team (JIT) in its report had identified some payments to Maryam Nawaz but had no details. “Now the documentary evidence is available, which has been sent to NAB for producing in the case,” he added.

Akbar said national money was plundered without mercy in the past, Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying. He said the Sharif family used Telegraphic Transfers for their money laundering to make assets abroad. Shahzad Akbar said looted money is being recovered and another plea bargain was made on Friday.