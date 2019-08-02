Sadiq Sanjrani’s survival shows faith in his leadership: PM

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on surviving the no-confidence vote and said it showed the trust reposed in his leadership abilities to run the Upper House effectively.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Sanjrani here at the Prime Minister’s Office. Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif were also present. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Sanjrani would continue his role of running the house in the best manner.