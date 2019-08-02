Khalilzad briefs Bajwa on progress of Afghan peace

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in continuation of the ongoing discussions and efforts for the success of the peace process in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, both shared the steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals. Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s whole-hearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein. The Army chief said that Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential.