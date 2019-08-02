Man shot dead by ‘friend’ in Orangi Town

A man was allegedly shot dead by a friend in the Pirabad area on Friday. According to police officials, the incident took place in Frontier Colony in the Orangi Town neighbourhood within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Reacting to the information, police officials reached the site of the incident and started investigations.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Atif Shahzad, son of Gul. The body was shifted to the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial. Quoting the initial investigations, the police said Shahzad was shot and killed by his friend, Tahir. They added that the victim was a barber by profession and the incident took place when he was working at his shop.

According to SHO Amjad Kalyar, the victim was shot five times and died on the spot. The officer explained that the police had seized empties from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching.

Shahzad and Tahir were friends and the latter used to run a generator shop in Metroville area, the SHO said. He added that both of them also worked together in concerts and other functions in the area and after attending a function, they had picked a quarrel over unexplained reasons.

Both the victim and the suspect belonged to Mansehra district, the officer said, adding that the suspect managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Man shot, injured in Landhi

A 22-year-old young man, identified as Sufiyan, was shot and injured in a firing incident near Gharib Nawaz Chowrangi in the Landhi area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medicdal Centre for medical treatment. Police officials said Sufiyan was shot over a scuffle with unidentified persons. Further investigations are under way.