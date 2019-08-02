CPLC returns 22 stolen mobile phones to their owners

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee East Zone Chief Muhammad Abid Ozair and the CPLC East Zone team on Friday handed over more than 20 mobile phones to their rightful owners.

All these cell phones were recovered by the East Zone police and the CPLC East Zone office after hectic efforts. According to a CPLC spokesperson, the police and the CPLC team had traced more than 230 mobile phones in the recent past and they were given to their owners which had enhanced citizens’ confidence in police, the law enforcement agencies and the CPLC.

He informed the cell phone owners that great concerted efforts were done by the police and the CPLC team to get their valuables recovered from the robbers. The event of handing over mobile phones was in continuation of the commitment to eradicate crimes and provide timely relief to the victims of crime through prompt delivery service. He also said that it was a gift for the owners before Eidul Azha.

Ozair said generally the victims of the street crimes had a perception that their mobile phones would never get recovered once stolen or snatched. He also emphasised on the need for prompt reporting and said that it was the duty of each citizen to ensure that they lodge complaints at their respective police stations or the CPLC offices. The crime graph had gone down considerably during the last few months.

The owners of mobile phones thanked and appreciated the efforts of the District East Police and the CPLC, and they should support our police and LEAs to keep their morale high and help perform their duty diligently.

MPA Sidra Imam visits CPLC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member Provisional Assembly Sidra Imran visited the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee at the Governor House on Friday.

She was greeted by CPLC Chief Zubair Habib and Assistant Chief Taimur Siddiqui, and a presentation was given on the CPLC in Sindh, briefing about the inception of the CPLC, functions, core values, infrastructure and success stories in the past 29 years.

The MPA appreciated the efforts of the CPLC which are palpable from the declining trend in heinous crimes in the city.

According to a CPLC spokesperson, Imran showed a special interest in the CPLC’s Neighborhood Care Projects, the CPLC Public School project in three different downtrodden areas of the city, the Shanakth Project, constructions and operations of public toilets and free dispensaries.

Habib presented a shield to the MPA and thanked her for visiting the CPLC’s Central Reporting Cell. Imran appreciated the role of the CPLC and was optimistic about the capacity building of the CPLC team for combating crimes in the province.