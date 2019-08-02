Leftist leader Raheem Bakhsh Azad remembered

Leaders representing different leftist and civil society groups, intellectuals and colleagues of prominent leftist leader, journalist and literary figure Raheem Bakhsh Azad shared their views about him and his struggle at a condolence meeting at the Arts Council on Friday.

Azad had passed away in Lyari in May this year. Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan moderated the session while a number of speakers highlighted the services and contribution of Azad, who, by dint of his multi-dimensional personality, ruled over the hearts of thousands, especially in Lyari.

The speakers included Asad Iqbal Butt, Saeed Baloch, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Aslam Khawaja, Toqeer Chughtai, Zubair Rehman, Gul Rang, Waheed Noor, Khaliq Zadran, Akhtar Baloch, Habib Hasan and Rauf Nizamani.

They said that the late Azad would always be remembered for his contribution and struggle for the democratic and human rights of citizens and improvement in a lot of downtrodden people.

Describing Azad as a true leftist leader and a supporter of the cause of Baloch and Sindhi nationalist campaigns, as well as a committed rights activist, they observed that the late leader had devoted his entire life to the cause of the downtrodden through his activities.

Azad was born in 1942 in Lyari’s Dhobi Ghat neighborhood, but he grown up in the Singu Lane area. He was known for his association with a number of leftist, trade-union and nationalist movements and literary circles. He was also part of Leningrad Circle in the Lyari formed by Lala Lal Bukhsh Rind, Barakzai, Mohammad Baig, and Yosuf Naskandi in the late 1950s.

From the beginning, he was affiliated with the socialist groups. Azad started his struggle by organising cinema workers in Karachi and formed the first cinema employees union. He also helped in the formation of unions of port workers and tannery workers.

He also worked as a journalist and served as an associate editor of acclaimed research journal ‘Pakistan Forum’, edited by Dr Feroz Ahmed. Azad also remained editor of the known monthly magazine ‘Jafakash’, focused mainly on issues relating to labourers, human rights and underprivileged communities, published by Idara-e-Amn-o-Insaf, a Christian charity.

One of his colleagues said that Azad luckily survived in an attack on the charity office in 2002 for reaching late there. Seven workers of the charity were murdered in the attack.

Speakers from Lyari said that because of Azad, Singu Lane was connected with Karachi politics and vitalised the youth with positive activities. “Lyari has a glorious past because of our elders

like Azad,” a speaker from Lyari said.

On literary front, he was a multi-lingual poet and had written poetic work in Balochi, Urdu, and Sindhi. He played a key role in the publication of Balochi magazines ‘Balochi’, ‘Labzank’ and ‘Sachan’. He also assisted in publishing Sindhi magazines ‘Tehreek’ and ‘Sadenth’.