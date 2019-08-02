close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Memon Medical Hospital to hold free medical Camp

Karachi

August 3, 2019

Karachi: Memon Medical Institute Hospital is organizing a free medical camp on Breast Cancer on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at the OPD area of the hospital. The timings of the camp will be from 10:00 am till 01:00 pm.

During the camp, free checkup will be provided by the Consultants. Selected laboratory and radiology tests will also be offered free of cost to the deserving patients through Welfare Funds.

Medical Camps at MMI Hospital are organized on every Sunday of the week for the benefit of the society at large. The purpose of the camps is to reach to those people who cannot afford the cost of the treatment.*****

