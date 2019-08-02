close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Elderly man falls to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

A 70-year-old man, Arshad Ata, on Friday fell to his death from the roof of his house in Ali Town, Malir 15. After the incident took place, he was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police were told by Ata’s family that he had fallen from the roof by accident. His body was later handed over to his family for burial.

Elevator falls

In a separate incident, 60-year-old Akram, son of Mehboob, died after an elevator at the factory collapsed. The incident took place in the Mochko area. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy.

