PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman submits motion for debate on Karachi’s poor condition

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on Friday to highlight the miserable conditions of Karachi after the recent monsoon rain.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly after the submission of the adjournment motion, he said the rain had caused destruction throughout Sindh, and the chief minister should come to the assembly and tell who was responsible for the destruction.

The local bodies department had proved a failure during the rain, which affected Hyderabad the most and that city should be declared a disaster zone, he added.

He described PTI Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi’s cleanliness campaign in Karachi as highly praiseworthy. A campaign to plant trees would also be initiated after the cleanliness drive, he said, adding that they had demanded help from private organisations for this purpose.

The PTI lawmaker said that due to incapability of the K Electric, Karachi faced deaths during the rains, with more than 17 people losing their lives in only two days of rains. The Sindh government did not show its performance, but it created new examples of corruption and high-handedness, he alleged.

He further claimed that there was not a single department in which the Sindh government of the PPP has worked correctly during the past 12 years. Sindh was going backwards instead of making progress, and it seemed there were no signs of a government existing in the province, he added.

Zaman was of the view that people were fed up with the Sindh government and wanted political change. He congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on his success in a no-trust vote in the Senate and stated that Sanjrani succeeded due to his exemplary character and that he was non-controversial person.

He said the success of Sanjrani was a success of right and truth, which had shocked the opposition. Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar’s “father-saving campaign is experiencing continuous failure”, MPA Zaman said and condemned “the words Hasil Bizenjo has used against the Pak Army a day ago”. He said the Pakistan Army was defending the country on every front.