India summons US envoy on military aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India has summoned US ambassador in External Affairs Ministry New Delhi on Thursday and conveyed its "grave concern" to the US over its decision to provide military assistance to Pakistan as Pentagon has notified US Congress of decision to approve $125 million sales for monitoring Pakistan's F-16 jets.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the issue was taken up with the US ambassador and with the Trump administration in Washington. "We have taken up the matter with the US Ambassador in Delhi, as well as with the US government in Washington through our ambassador. We have expressed grave concern over US military assistance to Pakistan," Kumar said during a media briefing on Thursday in New Delhi.

According to media reports sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily. Last week, the Pentagon notified the US Congress of its decision to approve military sales worth $125 million that would result in the monitoring of the F-16 fighter jets of Pakistan.