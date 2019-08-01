Hamza’s judicial remand extended till 9th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till August 9 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The accountability court duty judge, Waseem Akhtar, also accepted an application filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, a co-accused in the case, seeking one day exemption from appearing before the court as the counsel of the PML-N president informed the court that his client was busy with Senate elections in Islamabad.

The court after accepting Shahbaz’s appeal directed him to appear on August 9 and extended the judicial remand of Hamza till the same date.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza is in the physical custody of the NAB Lahore in a money laundering and assets beyond means investigation. After the hearing, Hamza Shahbaz, while talking to the media, said he was hoping for the best and claimed that the opposition’s chairman Senate will be elected. He said soon all lies of the government would be exposed and would become a noose around them. The government is incompetent and will not be able to run the country even after arresting the whole opposition, Hamza said and added the government said it would decrease the prices of bread but at the same time they increased the price of petroleum products, making lives of the common man miserable.