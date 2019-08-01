Two killed in Jamrud incidents

JAMRUD: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Thursday. They said that Khushrang was kidnapped by unidentified accused from Shahkas area at night and his throat-slit body was found in a deserted area on Thursday. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. In another incident, a gang of smugglers allegedly shot dead Noorshad in Rikalay village at night and fled the scene. Taking prompt action, the police chased the accused and arrested two of them.