close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Two killed in Jamrud incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

JAMRUD: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Thursday. They said that Khushrang was kidnapped by unidentified accused from Shahkas area at night and his throat-slit body was found in a deserted area on Thursday. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. In another incident, a gang of smugglers allegedly shot dead Noorshad in Rikalay village at night and fled the scene. Taking prompt action, the police chased the accused and arrested two of them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan