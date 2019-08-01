Pakistan, S Arabia to strengthen partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decided to further strengthen their partnership.

The understanding developed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) late Wednesday evening.

The two leaders enjoy remarkable mutual friendship and they had a discussion regarding subjects of two-ways interest.

The prime minister offered his sincere condolences to MBS on the death of Crown Prince’s uncle Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz al Saud.

Recalling recent visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister conveyed thanks for Saudi Arabia’s strong political and economic support for Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the closeness of Pak-Saudi fraternal ties and reiterated their shared resolve to forge a stronger partnership covering all aspects of bilateral relations. The two leaders also agreed to maintain close consultations on all issues of mutual interest.

The crown prince invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on the way to or back from the visit to New York for UNGA Session. The prime minister will proceed to UN Headquarters in New York next month. The prime minister reminded the crown prince that it was Pakistan’s top priority to further develop relations with Saudi Arabia.

He described Saudi Arabia as a friend that Pakistan trusted and thanked the crown prince for his efforts and support. “Pakistan cannot forget Saudi Arabia’s constant standing in all adversities and difficult times,” he said.