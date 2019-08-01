Tree plantation drive launched at Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Basketball Association Thursday launched a monsoon tree plantation drive for the awareness of sportspersons here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, says a press release.

The plantation drive was launched in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board and First Step Communications and was attended by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Federal Basketball Association Secretary General Ouj-e-Zahoor, PSB Deputy DG Agha Amjadullah, sportspersons and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansoor Ahmed said that tree plantation was most important to boost environmental protection measures as well as promote forestation, adding that it was the responsibility of every person to participate in tree plantation to promote the green and clean environment.

He also lauded the efforts of Federal Basketball Association, hoping that every sportsperson will play role by engaging others to achieve this challenging task for the clean environment.