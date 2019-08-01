close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

NPC honours World Cup winning MPs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad hosted a reception in honour of the Pakistan cricket team that won the World Cup for Parliamentarians on Thursday.

NPC President Shakeel Qarar hailed the team’s performance. “The team showed excellent performance and made the country proud,” Shakeel said. He also praised captain Zain Qureshi and coach Ayaz Akbar’s efforts in helping the team win the World Cup.

“Zain Qureshi’s captaincy and Ayaz’s coaching played an instrumental role in winning the tournament,” he said.

Zain Qureshi said: “Our presence and victory in UK helped promote Pakistan’s positive image.” He praised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for supporting the team.

Besides Zain, Imran Khattak, Murtaza Mehmood, Ali Zahid and senior journalist Shaharyar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports