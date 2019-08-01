NPC honours World Cup winning MPs

ISLAMABAD: National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad hosted a reception in honour of the Pakistan cricket team that won the World Cup for Parliamentarians on Thursday.

NPC President Shakeel Qarar hailed the team’s performance. “The team showed excellent performance and made the country proud,” Shakeel said. He also praised captain Zain Qureshi and coach Ayaz Akbar’s efforts in helping the team win the World Cup.

“Zain Qureshi’s captaincy and Ayaz’s coaching played an instrumental role in winning the tournament,” he said.

Zain Qureshi said: “Our presence and victory in UK helped promote Pakistan’s positive image.” He praised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for supporting the team.

Besides Zain, Imran Khattak, Murtaza Mehmood, Ali Zahid and senior journalist Shaharyar Khan were also present on the occasion.