All-format players to be preferred for contracts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) think-tank that met Thursday to decide on awarding annual central contracts to players seemed more tilted towards those who are willing to play in all formats of the game.

The meeting was chaired by PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan and was also attended by three directors — Zakir Khan, Muddasar Nazar and Haroon Rashid — and coach Mickey Arthur. They agreed to pick only those players for central contracts who have the potential to play in all formats.

“Nothing has been finalised as yet. There will not be any surprises and genuine cases are expected to get the contracts,” a source told ‘The News’. Pakistan are scheduled to play six Tests, nine T20s and a couple of One-Dayers in the coming season.

“Since it is the start of the World Test Championship, players having a good chance of making it to the Test team will be preferred.”

Meanwhile, the PCB Cricket Committee will meet in Lahore on Friday (today) to finalise its recommendations on the national teams’ captain, head coach and support staff.

A source said no decision was expected on Friday. “The committee is only a recommendatory body. It will forward its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and the Board of Governors for a final decision.”