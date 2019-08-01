close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
AFP
August 2, 2019

China’s military warns HK protesters over slick video

World

AFP
August 2, 2019

HONG KONG: China's military has released a slick propaganda video showing a drill of armed troops quelling a protest in Hong Kong, as its commander for the city voiced determination to maintain law and order following two months of pro-democracy rallies.

The double-barrel signals on Wednesday were the strongest public interventions from China´s armed forces into the crisis, which has seen masses of people take to the global financial hub´s streets to demand more freedoms.

The video, posted online by the People´s Liberation Army´s (PLA´s) garrison in Hong Kong, shows tanks, helicopters, rocket launchers and heavily armed troops in action across various locations of the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The three-minute clip also specifically features an "anti-riot" drill in which soldiers with assault rifles, armoured personnel carriers and water cannons disperse protesters.

