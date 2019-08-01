Dutch ban on burqas in public places takes effect

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands banned the wearing of a face-covering veil, such as a burqa or niqab, in public buildings and on transport from Thursday as a contentious law on the garment worn by some Muslim women came into force.

Between 200 and 400 women are estimated to wear a burqa or niqab in the country of 17 million people. The Dutch legislation was passed in June 2018 after more than a decade of political debate on the subject. Far-right politician Geert Wilders had proposed the face-covering veil ban back in 2005.

"I believe we should now try to take it to the next step," Wilders wrote in a tweet on Thursday, urging that the simple headscarf should be banned as well. The Dutch interior ministry issued a statement saying: "From now on the wearing of clothing which covers the face is banned in educational facilities, public institutions and buildings, as well as hospitals and public transport."

People must be recognisable in public spaces, so the ban also applies to face-covering helmets or hoods, punishable by a fine of 150 euros ($165).

The Dutch law does not ban the wearing of a burqa on the street, unlike France´s ban which took effect in 2010. Belgium, Denmark and Austria have similar laws. The move appeared to be unpopular with the general public in The Hague. "Ridiculous. I find it ridiculous. You should respect each other´s values and I think it´s the dumbest rule they ever thought of," Anne Spillner, 28, told AFP. Jans, 57, agreed. "I think it's a bad law... because it cannot be enforced. It´s a mix-up between combatting terrorism and Islam and religion," he said.