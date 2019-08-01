US not asking ASEAN allies to ‘choose’ on China: Pompeo

BANGKOK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Thursday that Washington was not asking Southeast Asian nations to "choose" between his country and rival power China, as he trailed a rebooted security and trade strategy at a Bangkok summit.

The denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a bitter trade war between the superpowers and open access to contested seas dominated talks between Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asia´s top diplomats.

In comments on Thursday evening Pompeo urged the 10-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to continue "to speak out against Chinese coercion in South China Sea".

That was a reference to the Chinese military build-up in the disputed sea. Pompeo is in Bangkok wielding a message of reassurance to Asian allies that the US remains a key power in the region, despite China cementing its economic and political primacy over an area it regards as its backyard.

The US-China rivalry is framed by a trade war that has cramped global growth and seeded uncertainty across Asia´s economies. Pompeo and Wang held brief talks, both later playing down the rift between their nations, with Wang describing the meeting as a "deep communication" that "helped to increase our mutual understanding". "There may be various kinds of issues and problems between China and the United States," he said.