PTI leaders hail Senate chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on the failure of the no-confidence move against him in the Upper House of Parliament.

“I had predicted it nearly one month ago that the no-confidence move against chairman Senate will prove a failure and he will remain in office. My words are proven today,” said Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for Water Resources while talking to The News.

He said that Opposition was now left with no option but to serve the nation as ‘vendors’ in street.

Ali Zaidi, another federal minister, while talking to The News said that the Upper House of Parliament had given the verdict according to the aspiration of the nation. Opposition has suffered defeat once again.”

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhter Malik while talking to The News also expressed similar views and said that Opposition was only working on the agenda to protect its leaders from accountability.

He said “the message loud and clear could be heard in Senate that ‘All Pakistan Loot Maar Association’ alias Opposition had been rejected.”

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while talking to The News congratulated the government and stated that two Opposition parties, PML-N and PPP, couldn’t remain sincere with each other which was evident from the no confidence move.

He said that a PML-N senator from Balochistan was categorically claiming that she would vote against the party line but her party couldn’t stop that member from doing it.

Besides, he said that Opposition leaders only wanted to save themselves from the process of accountability and had no interest in the real issues confronted by the country.