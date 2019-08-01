Children dispute claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A quarrel among children led to a murder at Satiana on Thursday. According to police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of harsh arguments over fighting of children at Chak 31/GB. Police have handed over the body to the family and registered a case.
shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to repair and maintenance of electricity lines here. According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.
FAISALABAD: A quarrel among children led to a murder at Satiana on Thursday. According to police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of harsh arguments over fighting of children at Chak 31/GB. Police have handed over the body to the family and registered a case.
shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to repair and maintenance of electricity lines here. According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.