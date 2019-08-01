close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 2, 2019

Children dispute claims life

National

A
APP
August 2, 2019

FAISALABAD: A quarrel among children led to a murder at Satiana on Thursday. According to police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of harsh arguments over fighting of children at Chak 31/GB. Police have handed over the body to the family and registered a case.

shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to repair and maintenance of electricity lines here. According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan