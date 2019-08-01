Children dispute claims life

FAISALABAD: A quarrel among children led to a murder at Satiana on Thursday. According to police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of harsh arguments over fighting of children at Chak 31/GB. Police have handed over the body to the family and registered a case.

shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to repair and maintenance of electricity lines here. According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.