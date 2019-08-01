Man shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA: A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits on Thursday. Police said that Rab Nawaz, a resident of Doulatpur, had old enmity with Ghulam Abbas. On the day of the incident, accused Ghulam Abbas along with his accomplices M Imran, Qasim and others allegedly shot dead Rab Nawaz when he was sleeping in his outhouse. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of M Yousaf, brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the accused.