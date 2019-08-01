close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 2, 2019

Man shot dead over enmity

National

A
APP
August 2, 2019

SARGODHA: A man was gunned down over an old enmity in Midh Ranjha police limits on Thursday. Police said that Rab Nawaz, a resident of Doulatpur, had old enmity with Ghulam Abbas. On the day of the incident, accused Ghulam Abbas along with his accomplices M Imran, Qasim and others allegedly shot dead Rab Nawaz when he was sleeping in his outhouse. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of M Yousaf, brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan