Two brothers electrocuted

SARGODHA: Two minor brothers were electrocuted in Urban Area police limits on Thursday. Mohsin (9) and Hassan (7), residents of Mouqam-e-Hayat Colony, were playing on the roof of their house when Mohsin touched a high voltage electric wire passing from there. He got stuck to the wire. Meanwhile, Hassan in an attempt to rescue his brother also got electrocuted. Both brothers died on the spot. Meanwhile, residents of the area staged a demonstration against the authorities concerned for their alleged negligence.

Couple killed in road accident: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits. Police said that Abdul Khaliq (55), a resident of Chak 134/NB, and his wife Salma Bibi (51) were travelling on their cart on Sillanwali-Jhang Road when a recklessly driven van coming from opposite direction collided with them near Chak Chando. Consequently, the couple died on the spot.