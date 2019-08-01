Japan’s envoy to focus on cooperation with KP in agriculture, tourism & mining

PESHAWAR: Japan’s ambassador in Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, said here Thursday that he would focus on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism and mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to members of the media at the residence of Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, the honorary consul general of Japan in Peshawar, he pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had tremendous agricultural, tourism and mining potential and this could be harnessed through increased cooperation with Japan. “I told the governor and chief minister of the province about it as the improved security has created new opportunities for development and cooperation,” he added.

Ambassador Matsuda, who was on his first-ever visit to Peshawar after his posting to Pakistan five months ago, said Japan was interested in collaboration in the field of tourism. He argued that the famed Gandhara civilization has the potential to attract Japanese visitors to Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that 1,000 to 1500 Japanese visited Pakistan in a year and efforts are being made to increase the numbers. “We are seeking support from Pakistan for holding a Gandhara Buddhist exhibition in Japan,” he said.

He also highlighted the potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the mining sector, particularly the precious stones mined in the province. He informed that Japan has made advances in using precious stones for jewellery and collaboration in this field could benefit both.

The Japanese ambassador also evinced interest in youth development by pointing out that over 65 percent of the population in Pakistan was under 30 years of age. He said a number of Japan-funded projects in education, especially for girls, were completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ambassador said a number of events were being planned to commemorate the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan in 2022. “I wasn’t even born when newly independent Pakistan decided in 1952 to establish diplomatic ties with Japan which was emerging from the effects of war. We want to celebrate the occasion by holding cultural, sports and other events in Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he explained.

Ambassador Matsuda, whose diplomatic career is spread over 37 years, said Japan since 1954 has provided $12 billion in economic assistance and grants-in-aid to Pakistan, including $1 billion spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed Japanese investment in Pakistan was increasing. He added that Japanese companies could consider collaboration with Chinese firms to undertake projects in Pakistan.

He fondly recalled the Pakistani cotton that was being imported by Japan in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s for use in his country’s textile industry. “I was growing up in a small city where cotton imported from Pakistan was being used in textile mills. I used to wear sportswear from Pakistan,” he remarked.