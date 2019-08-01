Killer gets life imprisonment

SIALKOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Naeem Abbas awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case on Thursday.

The court also imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the killer as compensation for heirs of the victim. Muhammad Naveed and his accomplices had kidnapped and murdered Muhammad Younis of Bhadal village over an old enmity.

The court also awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to the convict in the same case over concealing evidence.

The judge acquitted co-accused Shafique by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The third co-accused Tanvir has been declared as proclaimed offender and co-accused Shazia Bibi had been murdered earlier.

FIVE DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Five drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday.

Hajipura police arrested accused Akhtar with 2.34 kg hashish and Zarif Khan with 1.33 kg hashish.

Rangpura police detained Usman with 1.62 kg hashish. Sadr Sialkot police

arrested accused Akbar Ali with 3 kg hashish and the City Pasroor police arrested Adil with 1.11 kg hashish and registered cases against them.