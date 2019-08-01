Cash, valuables snatched

DASKA: Two bandits snatched cash and valuables from a man in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. Rizwan Ahmed was heading to Gujranwala on a motorcycle and near Golathian two robbers intercepted him and snatched cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.

MAN ATTACKED: A man was attacked on Thursday. Bombanwala police booked accused Fasil, Saqib, Bilal and Akbar on charges of opening firing at Sadaqat Ali at his house.