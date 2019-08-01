Cash, valuables snatched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Two bandits snatched cash and valuables from a man in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. Rizwan Ahmed was heading to Gujranwala on a motorcycle and near Golathian two robbers intercepted him and snatched cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.
MAN ATTACKED: A man was attacked on Thursday. Bombanwala police booked accused Fasil, Saqib, Bilal and Akbar on charges of opening firing at Sadaqat Ali at his house.
DASKA: Two bandits snatched cash and valuables from a man in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. Rizwan Ahmed was heading to Gujranwala on a motorcycle and near Golathian two robbers intercepted him and snatched cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.
MAN ATTACKED: A man was attacked on Thursday. Bombanwala police booked accused Fasil, Saqib, Bilal and Akbar on charges of opening firing at Sadaqat Ali at his house.