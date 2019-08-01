close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Cash, valuables snatched

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

DASKA: Two bandits snatched cash and valuables from a man in the area of Sadr police on Thursday. Rizwan Ahmed was heading to Gujranwala on a motorcycle and near Golathian two robbers intercepted him and snatched cash, a cell phone and his motorcycle.

MAN ATTACKED: A man was attacked on Thursday. Bombanwala police booked accused Fasil, Saqib, Bilal and Akbar on charges of opening firing at Sadaqat Ali at his house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan