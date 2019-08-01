SNGPL to grant 400,000 new gas connections in 2019/20

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Company Ltd (SNGPL) would give 400,000 new connections to the gas consumers during the fiscal year 2019/20, as it granted the same number of connections in last fiscal, senior official of the company told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power on Thursday. Managing Director SNGPL Mahmood Zia Ahmad apprised the committee meeting, chaired by Imran Khattak, that the company had granted 400,000 new connections during the last fiscal years, while it would provide the same number of new connections during the current fiscal year. He further said that gap between demand and supply of natural gas was increasing due to depletion of existing hydrocarbon reserves, adding, on the other hand the number of applicants for new connection is surging. MNA Asad Umer said that gas companies being commercial entities should give gas connection to every residential unit as the maximum number of consumers would definitely help generate more revenue. The meeting held here with MNA Dr. Imran Khattak in the chair and took briefing on the power division and its allied departments. The Committee took notice of the criminal negligence by K-Electric in different districts of Karachi especially where precious lives were lost during the recent rainy season. The Committee asked the Secretary Power to submit detailed report on this matter and also summoned K-Electric in the next scheduled meeting.

Chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil said the authority allowed the gas companies to issue a specific number of new connections during a certain period, keeping in view all aspects of regulation.

The Committee Members showed serious reservations on incomplete developments schemes in their constituencies. In past there has been Steering Committee on Prime Minister Sustainable Development Goals which used to give approval of the development schemes relating to electrification and gasification of areas of the Members.

The Committee suggested that another Steering Committee on previous pattern be made under the Chairmanship of Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, and Secretary Cabinet, Petroleum and Planning Divisions its members. Regarding issuing of new gas connections the committee asked the Ministry to review the policy of issuance of new connections.