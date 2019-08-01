When visitors were sure of Sanjrani defeat

ISLAMABAD: The task is done. Sadiq Sanjrani was an unknown commodity before he was elected as Senate chairman despite having support of a few senators initially 16 months back. But on Thursday (Aug 1, 2019), he emerged as the most talked about politician when he miraculously, some however say mysteriously, survived a 'no-trust motion' by the strong opposition. Sanjrani probably would have been accepted his fate when 64 Senators stood up in favour of the resolution on floor of the House minutes before the voting took place in the Senate. Even hundreds of visitors sitting in gallery and many more watching live proceeding of the Upper House of Parliament on their television screens would have thought that Sanjrani was a history now.

But such was the Pakistani politics where instant miracles happen at the eleventh hour. Sadiq Sanjrani literally stole the victory from jaws of defeat. He survived. The unknown miracles worked out. Thanks to the fourteen unknown opposition Senators who apparently betrayed their parties. Opposition failed. Even badly failed and rifts among its ranks exposed too. Government stole the show miraculously 'by hook or by crook', all the visitors were whispering in the galleries. All were wondering and asking to one another what happened in the Senate, it was witnessed by this correspondent.

During the course of proceedings, a peaceful voting process was observed. Very peaceful. Presiding officers called Senators by names who cast their votes and took their seats again. The procedure was completed in the cozy and beautifully decorated designed Senate Hall. As the counting finished, sudden thumping of desks started on opposition benches. "Slogans of 'Sanjrani Zindabad' echoed in the House. Despite Senator Barrister Saif's repeated requests not to make the Hall noisy, Senators from treasury benches kept celebrating their victory. A few minutes after Senator Saif, who was chairing the House, announced that the no-confidence motion rejected after the opposition failed to bring the required number of Senators.

As the announcement was being made, hundreds of visitors sitting in the gallery including journalists, diplomats, politicians, thinkers and lawyers were stunned to know that Sanjrani survived. A few senior journalists sitting in the press gallery were saying that 'with Sanjrani survival first project of Naya Pakistan was successfully done today.'

"God do mercy on me. I'm here with same old feelings," Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani told this correspondent. "It has to happen, what happened today [Thursday]," he added.

A Senator from PML-N, this correspondent met at Senate, was in firm belief that a couple of his colleagues betrayed the party leadership. "We must expose such souls [Senators] who voted against Mir Hasil Bizenjo in the Senate," he said and sought anonymity. Then it was another Pakistan People’s Party Senator who claimed that "Horse-trading happened, a few Senators' loyalty was bought to get the desired result in Senate today [Thursday]--otherwise Sanjrani fate was a done deal."

The senators from treasury benches looked happy and they all were celebrating the victory in Parliament. "Sanjrani's victory gives a strong message that the opposition is divided and weak and their narrative was even not bought by their own Senators," said a PTI Senator.

"We'd chalk a fresh strategy, come up with some new colours and would conquer. Come what may we would again bring a no-confidence motion soon," said a Senator from JUI-F seeking anonymity.

After all, it is big victory for Balochistan again today and we all would continue to work on old salary in Senate of Pakistan, said a Senator from Balochistan who voted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday. But his party was a part of the ruling party. Faces of all opposition parties' top leaders looked worried and one could witness their anxiety. They, however, all pledged to sit together again to form a new strategy how to form a stronger opposition to pile up pressure on the government in coming months for a great state cause.