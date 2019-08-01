The Federation wins: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday after surviving the no-confidence motion by the joint opposition in the Upper House said that he is grateful to those who considered him worthy of running the Senate.Sadiq Sanjrani said that Senate elections are not of anyone but the win for Federation. “I am grateful to those voters who considered me worthy of running the Senate rightfully and impartially”, he added.

Responding to a question regarding the names of 14 opposition voters, he asserted that he does not know the names of those who voted for him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani in a telephonic conversation made after the failure of the no-confidence motion.

During his conversation, Imran Khan said the senators have expressed their firm confidence over Sadiq Sanjrani in the recent voting to ascertain support of incumbent Senate chairman.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative stood vindicated in the Senate, as a majority of the senators rejected the opposition's move to remove Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said that nobody would be allowed to hamper the democratic process in the country.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said the failure of opposition’s move was not the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani, but of democracy and Parliament.

He said opposition was told earlier that this no trust motion will damage the sanctity of the Parliament.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani over his victory in no-confidence motion.

In a statement, he said it is the victory of democracy and the PTI always stands with democratic forces. Pervaiz Khattak said Sadiq Sanjrani is running the Upper House in a balanced manner.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the triumph of Sadiq Sanjrani will strengthen the Upper House, democracy and the institutions. He said the Senators gave vote against the no confidence to ensure continuity in the House.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani said after defeat in the provincial election in the newly merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N and PPP have suffered yet another defeat in the Senate.

The PTI Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiani said the defeat of opposition's no confidence resolution will augur well for the future of the House.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda congratulated the whole nation on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani.

“I had already told that the opposition parties would be failed in removing Sadiq Sanjrani, who was running the House smoothly and effectively,” he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister thanked all the senators who voted against no-trust motion and also congratulated Sanjrani on maintaining his seat.

He said the corrupt leadership of both the PPP and PML-N were adopting pressure tactics to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and to get NRO, but they would fail in doing so.

The PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi decried the fact that the opposition aimlessly tried to unleash instability and undermine the Senate.