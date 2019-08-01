Karunaratne eyes new beginning for SL

COLOMBO: Having won their maiden home series in 44 months, Sri Lanka celebrated their 3-0 ODI series victory over Bangladesh with much pomp. There were fireworks at the R Premedasa and the players went on a motorbike ride inside the stadium after they registered their third comprehensive win on the bounce; on Wednesday, trouncing Bangladesh by 122 runs.

The build-up to the series was significant with Lasith Malinga set to retire after the opening game. The last match was dedicated to another pacer - Nuwan Kulasekara - who too hung his boots. Sri Lanka managed to give a fitting farewell to the duo but more importantly, they have given a spark of a possible revival in their cricket, which has been on a downhill. Despite punching slightly above expectations in the recently-concluded world cup, they had delivered their poorest performance in the mega tournament this century. With this series, they are hoping for a fresh beginning.

“Yes [it’s a new beginning for us],” Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka skipper, said on Wednesday (July 31). “I think after the World Cup we had to start again, and this time, we have to find some new talents. We have a couple of tours both home and away and we are looking forward to giving the opportunities to the players and find some new talents. We want to form the best 15 players for the next World Cup,”

“We wanted to win and after a long time, we have won a series. And I think we need to celebrate it, and after that we have a tough challenge against New Zealand and we have to focus on that. For now, we will be celebrating and from tomorrow we will focus on that.”