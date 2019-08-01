Parliamentarians Cricket WC champs honoured

ISLAMABAD: National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad hosted reception in honour of World Cup for Parliamentarian winning team at the Club premises Thursday.President NPC Shakil Karar hailed team’s performance saying that Parliamentarians brought laurels for their country. “The team has shown excellent performance and went on to win the Cup beating the best in the process,” Shakil said. He also hailed captain Zain Qureshi and coach Ayaz Akbar’s effort to help team win the Cup. “Zain Qureshi’s captaincy and Ayaz coaching played instrumental role in winning the Parliamentarians Cricket World Cup for the country.”

Zain Qureshi on the occasion said that they acted as ambassadors of the country. “Our presence and victory in UK helped promote country’s positive image.” He praised Asad Qaiser for supporting and backing the team. Besides Zain, Imran Khattak, Murtaza Mehmood, Ali Zahid and senior journalist Shaharyar Khan were also present on the occasion.