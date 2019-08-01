close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

SSGC first to enter National Challenge Cup final

Sports

Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) cruised into the final when they edged past Wapda 1-0 in a tough semifinal of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar on Thursday.

This would also be the first time that SSGC would be playing the final of the major domestic event. Pakistan’s captain Saddam Hussain scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute. SSGC are missing a few players for the event because of suspension after they skipped the Islamabad camp and rather chose to represent Pakistan in the World Cup qualifiers first round against Cambodia.

It was a tough game with either side making great efforts in hot conditions to create goal scoring chances. SSGC will now face the winners of the second semi-final which will be played between six-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Army on Friday (today).

The final will be held on Sunday while on Saturday (tomorrow) the match for the third position will be held between Wapda and the losers of the second semi-final.Meanwhile on Wednesday night Army defeated Navy 2-0 in the fourth quarter-final to set date with KRL in the pre-final. Both goals came in extra time with seasoned striker Ansar Abbas scoring in the 102nd minute and Zil Hasnain firing one in the 113th minute

